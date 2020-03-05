The Isle of Wight Council and Visit Isle of Wight have issued advice as the country prepares for a likely surge in cases of the Coronavirus.

90 people have tested positive in the UK so far – with one case declared in Hampshire.

England’s chief medical officer says the country is now mainly focussed on “delaying” the peak in cases, as opposed to “containing” the disease’s spread.

On the Island, the Isle of Wight Council is reassuring us that process are in place – if a case is declared here.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said:

“The NHS has set up processes to manage and test suspected cases of COVID-19 and there are also plans in place to care for people who may test positive. “It is important to remember that for the vast majority of people the symptoms will be relatively mild. “Should there be a positive test result on the Island, experts at Public Health England will help reduce any transmission of infection by tracing any people that have been in contact with that individual. “The best thing that local people can do to protect themselves and other people is to wash their hands with soap and water regularly.”

The local authority added:

“The Council’s Emergency Planning Team is working closely with colleagues in Public Health, the NHS and the Clinical Commissioning Group to ensure that we can respond in a coordinated way should we have a case on the Island.”

Meanwhile, Visit Isle of Wight says it will continue to actively promote the Island whilst continuing to get the latest updates and advice from authorities and organisations.

Will Myles, Managing Director of Visit Isle of Wight said:

“Obviously, this is a worldwide issue that is touching families, communities and beyond. Our message to residents, Island businesses and our visitors is to follow the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization, Public Health England and the Home Office. “Visit Isle of Wight is in continuing contact with Visit England / Visit Britain & UK Inbound to get the latest updates and advice. By working together, we hope the Isle of Wight can play its part in limiting the impact that COVID-19 has on a global scale. “Tourism is a major contributor to the Island’s economy, and as such it is in everyone’s interests to work together to lessen any impact the Coronavirus can have here. “Visit Isle of Wight will continue to actively promote the Isle of Wight as a year-round destination.”





