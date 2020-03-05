Proactive police campaigns across the Isle of Wight have resulted in a varying amount of drugs being seized – and arrests being made.

Officers on the Island have working to catch people who they believe have been committed drug offences.

A total of seven arrests have been made by police.

The activity has been part of an operation which was set up by police Response and Patrol colleagues.

Sergeant Charlie Winchester, who has been leading the operation, said:

“This is an operation undertaken by C Shift response team and was set up approximately two weeks ago to run alongside our daily response and patrol commitments. “The intention is to prevent and disrupt criminal activity on the Isle of Wight by ethically using powers available to us under stop and search legislation, as well as seizure powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act. “In two weeks, we have seized a number of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, as well as cash, vehicles, a knife, a knuckle duster and an air weapon. In addition, six people have been arrested as part of this operation.”

Below is a breakdown of some of the notable arrests and seizures:

– In the early hours of February 15, officers stopped and searched a 20-year-old man from Ryde in St Johns Road, Ventnor. He surrendered a small amount of white powder, confirmed to be MDMA. After being interviewed by officers, he was given a conditional caution whereby he agreed to attend a drug diversion course and pay a £65 fine.

– On the evening of February 15, officers stopped an Audi A5 on Medina Road, Cowes. Officers seized cash and an air weapon. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Cowes, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing criminal property. He was released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

– One the evening of February 25, officers stopped and searched four males in Medina Road, Cowes. Officers seized a knuckle duster and an 18-year-old man from Cowes was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He admitted the offence in interview and was given a conditional caution whereby he agreed to complete a drug diversion course.

– Late on the evening of February 26, officers stopped and searched a group of men in Castle Street, Ryde, and seized a quantity of testosterone, which is a Class C drug.

– In Adelaide Place, Ryde, officers arrested two 17-year-old boys on Tuesday afternoon (March 3). One was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of a knife in a public place, and the other on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug and obstructing/resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty. Both were released from custody but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

– Yesterday morning (March 4) officers located a cultivation of cannabis at an address in Brook Close, Ryde, and a quantity of plants were seized. A 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. They were released from custody but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Do you have suspicions about drug-related activity ongoing in your neighbourhood? Please report it to police on 101, or via the ‘Report’ tab on our website www.hampshire.police.uk

If you are a young person who is worried about being involved in the supply of drugs, you can contact www.fearless.org who allow you to pass on information about a crime anonymously. You can also contact Childline on 0800 11 11 – they are a private and confidential service where you can talk to counsellors about anything that is worrying you.



