A Flood Alert has been issued for parts of Newport and Carisbrooke today (Thursday) – and the Eatsern Yar between Whitwell and Bembridge.

The Environment Agency says water levels in the Lukely Brook in Newport are high and rising.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

“In the last 24 hours, 20mm of rain has fallen at Carisbrooke. “This is a significant volume in a short period of time. In the next 1 hour, the river will rise to bankfull and could come out of bank from Old Westminster Lane to Hunny Cross Way, flooding footpaths. “Surface water flooding could affect the bottom of Castle Street. Further rain is expected over the next six hours, and the Aquatics Centre at Vicarage Walk near Foxes Road will remain vulnerable to flood impacts during this time. “All of our debris screens are clear and are allowing the river to flow freely. Riverside footpaths near Hunnycross Way could be flooded and impassable.”

The Flood Alert will be updated at 10am tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile, a Flood Alert is also in place for the Eastern Yar between Whitwell and Bembridge.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

“Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and rising. In the last 24 hours, 25mm of rain has been recorded at Knighton. Most of that rain has fallen in the last six hours on already wet ground. “In Alverstone, from 4pm this afternoon, the river will be high, rising close to the top of the river bank near the main road bridge. It will also flood Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road at Sandown. “Rain is not expected to clear the area until 6pm this evening. The river is unlikely to peak until at least 10pm this evening, and with continued rain this afternoon, possibly not until the early hours of Friday morning. “By 7pm, levels will be very high at Langbridge and Alverstone. We’ve checked that Bembridge sluice is operating normally. “Please ensure that pumps used to protect property are operating or that you can take action to protect property if required. We’ll update this message to provide a better estimate of peak river level timings by 20:00 on 05/03/2020.”





