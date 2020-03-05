Flybe has gone into administration after the regional airline struggled to raise funds, and bookings dropped off due to coronavirus.

One of Britain’s largest airlines, Flybe entered administration just after 3am on Thursday, with all flights grounded and the business having ceased trading “with immediate effect”.

Flybe is the principal airline at Southampton – used by thousands of Isle of Wight residents each year.

The official announcement came less than three hours after an email from Flybe boss Mark Anderson, seen by Sky News, told the airline’s 2,400 staff it was “shortly being put into administration” as he blamed its final collapse on a lack of bookings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers due to fly with the airline have been told to not travel to the airport unless an alternative flight with another airline has been booked.

A Government spokesperson said:

“Following a commercial decision by the company, Flybe has ceased trading.

“We recognise the impact this will have on Flybe’s passengers and staff. Government staff will be on hand at all affected UK airports to help passengers.

“The vast majority of Flybe routes are served by different transport options, and we have asked bus and train operators to accept Flybe tickets and other airlines to offer reduced rescue fares to ensure passengers can make their journeys as smoothly as possible.

“We know this will be a worrying time for Flybe staff and our Jobcentre Plus Rapid Response Service stands ready to help them find a new job as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry.

“Through the reviews of regional connectivity and Airport Passenger Duty we have announced, we will bring forward recommendations to help ensure that the whole of the UK has the connections in place that people rely on.

“Flybe’s financial difficulties were longstanding and well documented and pre-date the outbreak of COVID-19. We are well prepared a potential outbreak and this week we have set out an action plan with details of our response.”



