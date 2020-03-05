Kaiser Chiefs frontman and renowned coach on BBC TVs The Voice – Ricky Wilson – will welcome Isle of Wight lions into their new home.

The Isle of Wight Zoo will formally open the new enclosure for recused lion brothers Kumba and Vigo on April 4 (Saturday).

The pair recently moved into their new home which comes complete with a heated sleeping area and specially reinforced full-height windows, which allow the public incredibly privileged face to face encounters with the duo.

Now they are settled, the Wildheart Trust feels that the time is right for a housewarming celebration.

Vigo and Kumba were brought to the zoo last year in partnership with Spanish rescue organisation AAP, after being saved from a Spanish circus where they spent most of their lives cooped up together in a lorry trailer. When they were young, they were neutered, beaten, and their claws were cruelly and painfully removed.

Chief Executive of The Wildheart Trust and Isle of Wight Zoo, Veronica Chrisp said:

“Ricky Wilson is a keen animal lover and has been following the lions’ story since their arrival here at The Zoo. We were surprised and delighted when he made contact saying that he was desperately keen to help. It didn’t take long before we settled on him being the perfect host for the long-anticipated, house-warming celebrations.”

Meanwhile, any visitors to the Isle of Wight Zoo between now and April will be drawn into a free raffle and Ricky will share a meerkat experience with the winner – which will be announced when he is at the Zoo on April 4.



