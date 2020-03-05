Ten lucky Isle of Wight residents have won a share of £300,000, thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The players, from Sandown Road in Lake, won £30k each after PO36 9JL was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday (5).

Two of the winners, scooping £30k each, said timing could not be better as they are due to be married in June.

Mark Fisher, 60, and his fiancé Wendy, 53, were in shock as the People’s Postcode Lottery team turned up at The Needles Landmark Attraction where the lucky couple both work.

Mark said:

“What a complete surprise, I’m still in shock. Wendy and I were at work so certainly didn’t expect to see the People’s Postcode Lottery team turning up here! I started playing four years ago as Wendy already played with her own ticket. And I’m so glad I did! “We’ve had the occasional little win and thought that would be it, so to get £30k each is just amazing. It’s perfect timing too as we’re getting married in June so we can now spend some of the money on the wedding. We’ve also been working on the garden, so it’ll be great to get that finished and get a new shed. “We’ll definitely keep playing. Even if we don’t win again, it’s great knowing a portion of our money is going to charity.”

One of Mark and Wendy’s neighbours, Philip Cook, 61, also won £30k in the street prize draw.

Philip said:

“I’ve played for a few years now, but I didn’t expect to be winning £30,000. You don’t really notice the money each month as it’s just like buying a cup of coffee now and again, but what a result for me and my wife Erica. It’s great to win some money but it’s even better knowing I’m helping local charities and causes. It’s a win win really. “We don’t have any immediate plans for the money but we will definitely look to treat our children and grandchildren to a holiday somewhere sunny in the coming months.”

Another winner was Hazel Eaten, 84, who received her cheque in her daughter’s wool shop, Knit Knacks. She plans to spend the win on a cruise around the British Isles.

Handing out the golden envelopes on the day was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said:

“Oh, I really do like to be beside the seaside! Heading over to Isle of Wight was quite the experience and what a lovely bunch of winners we had! “I hope all eight winners enjoy treating themselves and I can’t wait to hear how Mark and Wendy’s wedding goes! It’s thanks to players like this, we can continue supporting local charities and causes up and down the country.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Local charities also benefit from player’s support.

The Footprint Trust, a charity that promotes sustainable living on the Isle of Wight, recently received £12,000 The funding is being used to deliver sessions designed to help prevent fuel poverty in the area and provide tailored home visits to help people in need.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit here.



