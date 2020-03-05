Residents on the Isle of Wight are being affected by a Sky Broadband internet outage this morning (Thursday).

A number of people in Shanklin, Sandown, Ryde, Nettlestone, Newport and Cowes say they are currently without any internet connection.

Some people may not be able to make phone calls either.

Faults were first reported late last night.

A Sky statement says:

“There are Fibre Broadband Problems in your area. You might not be able to get online due to a problem in your local area. We’re working on fixing the problem and we’ll let you know once we’ve resolved the problem.

“If you have an internet call-based Sky Talk service, you also might not be able to make / receive phone calls at the moment. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

*UPDATED 12.05pm

*Sky says the problem has now been resolved.



