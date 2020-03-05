The chairman of a charity – set-up to raise vital funds for St Mary’s Hospital – admits she is “very sad” but is “remaining positive” after its “busiest” cafe was moved to make way for a Costa Coffee.

After 32 years, the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital has been forced to relocate its main source of income – based in the hospital foyer – in favour of the commercial outlet, which arrives later this month (March).

The Friends’ cafe can now be found in a “very much smaller” hub in the north end of the hospital. It also has a “slightly” bigger shop in the main corridor of the hospital’s foyer.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust insists it remains “grateful” for the “amazing” work the charity does. However, it says the introduction of a Costa Coffee “will offer lots more choice”.

A spokesperson for the trust told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The new Friends café is located next to the Outpatients Department, one of the busiest parts of the hospital. The Friends shop is still at the main entrance providing a brilliant service to staff, patients and families. “Bringing in a new café will offer lots more choice and longer opening hours. We are totally committed to improving the services we offer and the support available to staff. “The Friends of St Mary’s do amazing work; fundraising for our services. We are really grateful for all their support.”

Over the last 20 years, the charity has raised more than £1 million to help fund new equipment and facilities for the Newport hospital, including therapy toys, cancer screenings and comfy chairs for new mothers.

The charity is made up of around 70 staff members – many of whom are volunteers.

Lesley Myland, chairman of the charity, says the team remain positive about the move and will do “everything they can” to make it work.

Although, she says the relocation will “probably” affect the amount of money brought in:

“I don’t think we can escape that fact because we won’t have the turnover, in a much smaller cafe. “But we’re working on all sports of ways of maximising our income through the shop. We’re getting new lines and that shop’s a bit bigger. “We’re going to open for a tiny bit longer at the end of the day and everybody’s really putting their back in to make it work.”

Islanders are being urged to carry on supporting the charity by visiting its shops and cafes.

As well as the new cafe in the outpatients department and shop in the main foyer, another coffee shop can be found in the Laidlaw Diagnostic and Rehabilitation Unit.

Collection boxes can also be found at various places across the Island.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said:

“We’re excited to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee store in St Mary’s Hospital, Isle of Wight – coming late March 2020. “We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community.”

The NHS Trust says subject to contract, Costa will move in to the hospital on March 30.



