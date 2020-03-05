Police on the Isle of Wight are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, as heavy rain hits the Island today (Thursday).

A number of roads have been flooded and have resulted in closures.

Flood alerts are in place across the Island, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Please take care on the roads this evening as there is lot of flood water on them. Chale Street, Yafford, Leechmore Cross and Highwood Lane are covered on both sides of the highway — IOWRuralPolice (@IOWRuralPolice) March 5, 2020

Harding Shute in Ryde, from its junction with Green Lane to its junction with Beaper Shute, is shut due to the weather.

Southford Lane in Whitwell is also closed from its junction with Godshill Road to its junction with Newport Road.

Clatterford Shute in Newport is also closed due to high water levels.

On Canteen Road, towards Apse Heath, water can be seen cascading from fields onto roads.

Video thanks to the IOW Weather Centre.

The main road through Merstone has also been affected by surface water.

Flooding is said to be particularly bad on Yarmouth Road between its junction with Betty Haunt Lane – and in Shalfleet, near to the Horse and Groom pub.



