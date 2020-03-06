Two men have been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Bomb disposal experts were sent to the scene and the device was later deemed to be not viable.

Police were called to the incident at about 7.20am on Friday over concern for a man in a car.

A bomb disposal team was called after officers searched the vehicle in Dunstable Road and found the suspicious device.

One man was arrested at the scene under suspicion of offences committed under the explosives act, and a second was arrested shortly afterwards in a road nearby.

A second car is now being checked by the bomb disposal team.

Both Dunstable Road and nearby Brook Street have been closed.

Homes and businesses in the area were evacuated, with a nearby community centre being opened to take residents in.

Superintendent Jaki Whittred of Berkshire Police said: This is a complex investigation and we continue to have officers in the area while we work to establish the circumstances which led to the device being found.

I understand that this is concerning for local residents in Luton but I’d like to reassure you that our officers, EOD specialists, and a number of our partner agencies are working closely together to ensure the safety of the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 57 of 6 March.

(c) Sky News 2020: Bomb squad called and two held after suspicious device found in car in Luton



