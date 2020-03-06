Forty-eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK over the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 164.

Health officials said 20,338 people have now been tested in Britain, with 20,175 confirmed as being negative.

The increase in cases comes as a second person in the UK has died after contracting coronavirus.

And the number released by the Department of Health was 47 new cases on Friday – but another case has since been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Five new cases have also been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, taking the number there to 18.

The number of confirmed and suspected cases globally passed 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak. It says there have been more than 3,400 deaths.

The government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said ministers were considering more extreme action including the isolation of whole households during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sir Patrick, who is helping to coordinate the UK’s response to the COVID-19 virus, told Sky News: Self-isolation is possibly usually within houses, it means that you stay in your room, you get things delivered to it and stay there for 14 days.

Household isolation would mean the household – that’s obviously a more extreme move.

But he stressed it is important these measures aren’t taken too early.

Sir Patrick confirmed the government is preparing to move to the delay stage of its four-phase approach to tackling the disease, adding a UK outbreak would likely take 12 weeks to peak and maybe another 12 weeks to go away again.

The four stages of UK’s coronavirus response:

Contain the virus

Delay its transmission

Research its origins

Mitigate its impact

In its 27-page plan to deal with a major outbreak, the government said in a worst case scenario up to 80% of the population could become infected, with people hospitalised with pneumonia and a relatively high death rate among the elderly and frail.

However, Sir Patrick said he expected it to be less than that. He described coronavirus as very infectious and more dangerous than flu, but added it was a million miles from diseases such as ebola.

For 98-99% of people, this is going to be a mild illness, he said.

For a smaller number this can turn into a serious pneumonia. And for a smaller number again this can lead to death, particularly in the elderly and those who have got other co-existing medical problems, he added.

On Thursday, a woman in her 70s became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

A church in Devon has been closed after a parishioner was diagnosed with coronavirus, while the Bhaktivedanta Manor Hare Krishna temple, near Watford, closed its doors after a member tested positive.

Also, Facebook is closing its London offices until Monday and telling staff to work from home after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The worker who was diagnosed with the virus was normally based in Singapore, the company told Sky News, but had visited the London offices between 24-26 February.

Hand-washing remains the central advice – but the government has also said it would consider closing schools, encourage working from home and the reduction of large-scale gatherings to slow the spread of the disease.

People should wash their hands for 20 seconds and use soap and water or hand sanitiser – and cough or sneeze into tissues.

In other developments:

Italy is the worst affected country in Europe, with more than 4,636 cases, a rise of 778 in a day, and a death toll of 197, an increase of 49

The Vatican, Cameroon, Peru, Serbia and Slovakia confirmed their first cases on Friday, and the Netherlands its first coronavirus death

South Korea has reported 505 new cases, taking its total to 6,593

South Korea is using drive-thru testing centres – inspired by the fast food counters used by McDonald’s – to identify new cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is not considering stopping flights into the UK

In the US, 57 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Some 230 people have been infected and there have been two more deaths in Washington State, taking the national death toll to 14

The US has admitted there are not enough coronavirus testing kits for Americans who want them

More than 2,000 people are stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship after it was barred from returning to port in San Francisco because 35 on board developed flu-like symptoms

The head of UN’s food agency has warned of the potential for absolute devastation as the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East

