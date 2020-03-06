Satellite images have revealed the impact the coronavirus epidemic has had on some of the world’s busiest spaces.

Saudia Arabia’s usually-packed Great Mosque of Mecca, which attracts Muslims from all over the world to pray around the sacred Kaaba, is virtually empty, while Tokyo’s Disneyland has been turned into a ghost town.

The aerial images, taken by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, also shows abandoned public squares from Milan to Beijing, as well as empty highways and holy sites – including the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran.

Drag the slider to the left to see how sites have emptied.

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus: Before and after aerial images reveal impact of outbreak on world’s busiest sites



