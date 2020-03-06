There are “no confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the Island”, according to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s Director for Public Health.

Simon Bryant has been speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Friday).

He says the risk to the public “remains low”.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely confirmed that “a small number of people on the Island have been tested, and all results so far have been negative.”

It comes a day after the UK recorded its first death from Covid-19. A woman in her 70s, with underlying health problems, died in Berkshire yesterday (Thursday).

Advice to Islanders

Simon Bryant says Islanders should practice good hand and respiratory hygiene.

Soap and water is the most effective method and people should focus on using that.

He told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The key things the public need to be aware of are very good hand hygiene, washing your hand for about 20 seconds and perhaps singing happy birthday a couple of times as you wash your hands! “Think about good respiratory hygiene – what I mean by that is if you blow your nose, do it into a disposable tissue and then wash your hands.”

Ferries and Food

There a number of measures the government has suggested might be introduced if the spread escalates.

Simon says that may include closing schools or stopping some mass gatherings.

The Isle of Wight Festival will go ahead as planned at this time, despite other media reports suggesting otherwise.

Simon says plans are in place with ferry operators:

“We are working very closely with the ferries. Islanders do not need to be concerned with those things at the moment.”

What’s the Isle of Wight NHS Trust doing?

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive of the Trust says it continues to follow all of the guidance from NHS England, Public Health England and the Government

A Coronavirus Priority Assessment Service, to test people who may have contracted coronavirus, has been set-up.

This includes an isolation pod at St Mary’s Hospital to prevent people with suspected coronavirus from going to the Emergency Department:

“People should not go to the pharmacy, GP or hospital if they think they have coronavirus. They should use the NHS 111 online service or call NHS 111 for advice. “The best thing that local people can do to protect themselves and others is to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. “If you have a cough or sneeze then catch it in a tissue and dispose of the tissue properly. These simple steps will help slow the spread of viruses like coronavirus.”

LISTEN: Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight Council and Hampshire County Council speaks to Isle of Wight Radio.

Advice has been sent out by the Department for Education to all 53 schools and colleges on the Island, as previously reported.

The Local Authority has also issued guidance advising schools not to close without first taking advice from Public Health.



