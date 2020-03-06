Firefighters worked to save properties in Newchurch and Alverstone from flooding, overnight and into the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Crews from Sandown and Shanklin attended a home on Main Road, Alverstone just after midnight which was in fear of being flooded.

A main pump and light portable pump were used to pump water away from the property. The stop call came in at 3.41am.

Meanwhile, crews from East Cowes and Newport were called to Langbridge, Newchurch just before 10pm.

A flood defence system had failed, putting a property at risk from flooding.

Flood Alerts remain in place for the Eastern Yar and River Medina.



