The organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival have said the event is still currently going ahead as planned.

With the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), in Europe, the UK Government has said it may restrict large gatherings to try to stop it spreading further.

Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among a stellar line up of acts scheduled to perform on the weekend of June 11-14 at Seaclose Park, Newport.

An Isle of Wight Festival statement reads:

“At this time, the Isle of Wight Festival 2020 is going ahead as planned. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately. “We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.”

If you are attending, follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at:

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 ticket information can be found at isleofwightfestival.com



