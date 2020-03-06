Bob Seely MP has written to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and the British Medical Association (BMA) on behalf of patients left badly affected following certain types of mesh surgery.

EXCLUSIVE:

The controversial use of mesh – where the plastic is inserted into the body – usually to hold pelvic organs in place or to repair hernias, has seen thousands of patients left with devastating side effects, including pain, bleeding and bowel problems.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Jane said she has been left with “chronic pain” and “devastating consequences” following mesh surgery at St Mary’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sally told Isle of Wight Radio she has been left “immobile” following an operation the Isle of Wight NHS Trust claims it has “no records” of – carried out by a surgeon she has “never met”.

As previously reported, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust issued a public apology to Sally and said it was “genuinely sorry” for its “failure in care”.

Bob has spoken to around a dozen patients at a meeting last weekend – both men and women who have been badly affected by mesh surgery, leaving some of them with long-lasting problems.

Bob has written to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust to establish the facts in relation to Isle of Wight patients. He has also written to the British Medical Association (BMA) questioning the decision to approve of the use of mesh in surgery.

Bob Seely MP said:

“I have written to the IOW NHS Trust asking a series of questions in relation to Isle of Wight mesh surgery patients so that I can better understand the number of people adversely affected on the Island and what, if anything, is being done to help them.” “To help me take this forward I really need to understand the scale of the problem and also the type of issues patients have experienced,” he said. “If you are an Islander who has been adversely affected by complications following mesh surgery please get in touch with me or Iona at Isle of Wight Radio.”





