New public toilets are proposed for the heart of Ventnor – in the Central Car Park on High Street.

The block of three toilets will include two stalls and one disabled facility with a baby changing unit, will be located in the corner closest to Spring Hill.

Ventnor Town Council has submitted plans to the Isle of Wight Council.

The town council will decide next Monday whether or not to make the toilets pay-to-use if the application is granted.

David Bartlett, clerk at Ventnor Town Council, said it is the council’s commitment to improving the town centre.

He said:

“The absence of a central toilet facility is particularly for people with disabilities as the only public toilet with appropriate facilities is on Marlborough Road and approached by a daunting slope.”

Marlborough Road toilets have been closed to the public since December due to vandalism and damage in the flat above.

Comments on the application can be made today (Friday).



