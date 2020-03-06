A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a spate of offences on the Isle of Wight today (Friday).

Hampshire Constabulary says it has detained a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Police say they made the arrest in Newport following a ‘proactive stop’.

