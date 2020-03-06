Cross Solent travel operators say they are “working proactively” and “monitoring” Covid-19 – if an outbreak occurs on the Isle of Wight.

As previously reported, no confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on the Island – according to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s Director for Public Health, Simon Bryant.

There are currently 116 confirmed cases in the UK, which has more than doubled in the last 48 hours.

One woman in Berkshire in her 70s with underlying health conditions died yesterday (Thursday) after catching Covid-19.

Red Funnel

Chris Sibley, Risk, Safety and Compliance Director for Red Funnel said:

“We are working proactively with the Isle of Wight’s Local Resilience Forum (LRF), and in

line with NHS guidance regarding COVID-19, to ensure that we are taking all appropriate,

effective safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus. “We are taking the matter very seriously and have developed an internal Pandemic Response Plan (PRP) to take increased measures across the business. This includes reminding our passengers of the importance of hand washing and good hygiene as a means of preventing infection and installing WHO posters across the business. “We have also increased the amount of hand sanitisation stations onboard all our vessels, in our terminals and at our support offices, and have an escalated schedule of disinfection in high hand contact areas. “We are actively working on contingency plans as a top priority and have a designated

Pandemic Response Team continually reviewing and assessing our PRP to ensure we have

robust procedures in place, should the virus spread. “The best way for customers to keep informed is via the dedicated page on our website:

https://www.redfunnel.co.uk/COVID-19”

Hovertravel

A spokesperson for Hovertravel said:

“Hovertravel is monitoring this matter for the safety of staff and customers through our internal operational procedures. We are ready to adhere to any instructions, procedures or required changes that may be issued in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from our governing bodies. “We are in regular attendance at our Local Resilience Forum for the Isle of Wight, and other regulatory authorities. Please be assured that Hovertravel will remain vigilant as this is an evolving situation.”

Wightlink

Isle of Wight Radio is waiting for a comment from Wightlink.



