Morton Road – which links Sandown and Brading – remains closed this morning (Saturday).

Morton Common was shut yesterday due to high levels of water on the road.

Southern Vectis says routes 2 and 3 will continue to divert via Marshcombe Shute and Yaverland in both directions. As a result, Yarbridge crossroads, Devonia, Moreys and Fort Mews bus stops will not be served.

Meanwhile, Golf Links Road in Sandown is also shut due to flooding.

*UPDATED 12pm

*Morton Road has reopened.