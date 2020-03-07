Ventnor Fringe festival has unveiled a wave of acts for this year’s event.

The event, which features gigs, comedy and performances in unusual spaces around Ventnor, will return for an 11th edition from July 28 -August 2.

Popular ‘pop-up venues and spaces Harbourside and Parkside will both return, transforming whole areas of the town.

Among the first events to be announced are live gigs with Gengahr, who have hit 2020 running with new album ‘Sanctuary’. Produced by Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman, the North London’s alt-pop four piece have carved a distinctive sound.

Joining them will be Willie J Healey, with his unique blend of soft pop, garage-rock and 70s Americana. Following his new single ‘Why You Gotta Do It’ a new album is pencilled for release in the coming months.

Also on the bill is post punk, art rock, legends in the making, Do Nothing – fronted by Chris Bailey, who channels influences ranging from LCD Soundsystem, The Fall and Talking Heads.

From New Wave to Woodstock, California Dreaming is a live tribute to the rise and fall of the Woodstock generation in a show exploring the 60’s counter culture movement ,the Hippies.

Featuring songs by The Byrds, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stiils & Nash, Mamas & Papas, James Taylor and The Doors.

Away from the music, spoken word poet Luke Wright brings his new show The Remains of Logan Dankworth to The Magpie, the Fringe’s majestic Big Top in Ventnor Park.

Other shows to be confirmed here include a return of Impromptu Shakespeare, the Edinburgh Fringe smash hit where an entirely new and unique ‘Shakespeare’ play inspired by audience suggestions.

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Ahir Shah returns to host Pick of the Fringe, showcasing a new selection of fast rising comics.

For the younger members of the family a new Sunday Fun Day is being launched, featuring award winning children’s presenter Andy Day and his Dino Raps Show, alongside street dance workshops, circus skills, soft play and giant games.

Collectively this makes up just over 5 per cent of the full programme yet to be revealed.



