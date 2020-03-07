Are you aged over 50 on the Isle of Wight and interested in learning to play chess?

Free lessons are being offered in Shanklin for people who want to learn how to play.

Chess has been proven to help keep an active mind and combat loneliness.

The free initiative is in association with Chess in Schools and Communities and Shanklin’s Age Concern – thanks to funding from Wight Aid.

The lessons start on Saturday, April 4.

For more information, contact John Wrench on (01983) 852829 or email [email protected]





