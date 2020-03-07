As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, one case has been confirmed on the Island today (Saturday), according to the Government’s official website of Covid-19 cases.

Bob Seely MP told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I’ve been made aware that sadly we have the first recorded case of Coronavirus on the Island and I very much hope the affected person will make a full and speedy recovering.

“I spoke with public health and St Mary’s Hospital on Thursday and I know that they have robust plans in place to treat effectively cases on the Island.

“This should remind us all of the importance of following the hygiene advice given by the Government’s medical officers – not only for own our sake but for others in our community as well, especially those who are most vulnerable.”