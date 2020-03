Shanklin will be hoping to make it an all-Island Hampshire Cup Final this afternoon (Saturday).

They play Fareham Reserves in a semi-final, with a chance to play Brading in the final of the competition.

Kick off is 2pm at the County Ground, Green Lane, Shanklin.

Meanwhile, in the Wessex Premier League, Cowes Sports are away at Tadley Calleva.

In Division One, East Cowes Vics travel to Hythe and Dibden while Newport host Alton at Beatrice Avenue.