Voting has opened for the England’s Tourism Superstar – and Hovertravel’s Lorry Middleton is in the running.

The shortlist for Visit England and the Mirror newspaper’s Tourism Superstar 2020 has been announced – and Hovertravel’s Lorry Middleton is in the top ten.

Lorry Middleton is a firm favourite with visitors to the Isle of Wight and regulars who make the crossing between Southsea and Ryde.

Havant based Lorry is shortlisted as a Tourism Superstar for his passion in his job and for the Isle of Wight as a destination, offering advice and suggestions for those visiting the UK’s number one holiday island.

It is with the support of the public that could see Lorry crowned Tourism Superstar.

Lorry was surprised to learn he was nominated:

“I’m overwhelmed because I’m just a guy who turns up to go to work and does a good job. You need returning business, you need people to say ‘I had a terrific experience’ or ‘I had a good experience’ and even if they had a bad experience, find out why they had a bad experience and improve it, to say’ that shouldn’t have happened.”

Visit Isle of Wight nominated Lorry for the Visit England/Mirror Tourism Superstar awards.

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight said that he is delighted that Lorry has been shortlisted:

“It’s an achievement in itself that Lorry has been shortlisted by Visit England for this accolade. It’s now down to us as people on the Island, as friends and family to get the votes in place for Lorry so he can be Visit England’s Tourism Superstar.”

Neil Chapman, MD at Hovertravel said:

“We’re immensely proud, all of us at Hovertravel are incredibly proud of Lorry today. I think all the effort that he puts in to his job has been acknowledged whole heartedly through this awards process and we’re very very proud of him.”

Lorry says that coming to work each day is a pleasure:

“The people that I work with are absolutely fantastic, the craft is exciting, watching it pull up each morning, the commuters turn up, the school kids, the daily traveller and they want to know about the island, what bus. I had one yesterday that came all the way from Texas and she wanted to go to a place I’ve never been to on the island, but it was getting there that was the logistical challenge.”

Lorry is up against nine potential winners from around the country including Plymouth, London and Blackpool. It is down to a public vote which will decide who will take the crown of Tourism Superstar.

It’s the second time in two years that the Isle of Wight has appeared in the shortlist for the awards, and it is hoped that Lorry will follow the success of the 2018 winner.

Red Funnel’s Dancing Man Jim O’Reilly scooped the Tourism Superstar award in 2018 for his unique way of welcoming those visiting the Isle of Wight and they are offering their support.

Jim said:

“I am genuinely delighted to hear that Lorry has been nominated for the Visit England Tourism Superstar 2020 award!”

When asked why people should vote for him, Lorry adds:

“If people like me and they remember me for looking after them and helping them, then that’s what I’d like to be voted for. I’d like to be voted for the fact that I do a good job, or try to do a good job and that I try to look after people.”

Voting is now open for the Visit England and Mirror Travel Tourism Superstar and the winner will be announced on Saturday April 25, during English Tourism Week.

Voting closes April 21.

Support hashtag #TeamLorryIOW

To vote for Lorry, go to:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/uk-ireland/vote-now-your-staycation-holiday-21538261



