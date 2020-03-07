An open meeting for existing volunteers and those interested in becoming involved is set to take place in the Premier Lounge at Smallbrook Stadium, Ryde on Saturday March 14, at 7pm.

Volunteer Co-coordinator Sandra Hinchliffe explained:

“Our Island speedway side have built up an award-winning reputation for offering spectators first class service, facilities and presentation and much of the success is built on the hard work and dedication of our volunteer helpers.

“We are determined to maintain our reputation and it would be an enormous help if we could recruit a few new faces to join up with our existing crew.

“Activity at Smallbrook Stadium is growing all the time and whilst primarily we are looking for more help on speedway race night, other opportunities do present themselves for those who can help.

“Our open evening will allow our regular volunteers and possible new recruits to go through the various roles on offer and do some ‘skills matching’.

“Everybody has a talent to share so whether that is front of house, carpentry; DIY or gardening I’m sure we will be able to find a fit. We truly are a very friendly bunch so please do come along and join us for a chat and some refreshments.”