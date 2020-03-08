A total of 273 cases of coronavirus have so far been confirmed in the UK, following the biggest rise in a 24-hour period on Sunday.

More than 23,500 people have been tested for the virus in the UK, with two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 having died.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Scotland over the weekend, taking the total there to 18.

On Saturday night, three more people were diagnosed in Northern Ireland pushing its total to seven, and on Sunday morning it was announced confirmed cases in Wales had risen from two to four.

New figures reveal how many cases have been reported in each local authority in England. Search below to find your area:

