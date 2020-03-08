The government "stands ready to give the NHS whatever it needs" as Britain deals with the coronavirus outbreak, the chancellor has told Sky News.

Rishi Sunak said he was working hard to ensure that ministers have the interventions required to help anyone through a difficult period.

There are currently 209 cases in the UK and two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has raised fears about the impact on workers who have to self-isolate, as well as the potential financial hit on businesses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a change to rules on sick pay earlier this week – and Mr Sunak said the government stood ready to go further.

I’m working hard with the team to make sure that we have the interventions required to help anyone through a difficult period, the chancellor told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

First and foremost, supporting public services but also helping vulnerable people and also businesses to get through anything that might be coming our way… we stand ready to give the NHS whatever it needs.

Mr Sunak also said that he would set out measures in Wednesday’s budget to support businesses that may face cash flow problems due to the coronavirus.

I take my responsibilities seriously to make sure we do what we need to do to ease the burden on business over that temporary period of time, to make sure that they have access to the cash flow that they need to bridge through a difficult period, so that they can emerge on the other side strong and ready to get back to normal, he said.

There are policy levers we can take to ease the short-term burden on businesses’ cash flow and these are businesses that we think are viable, sustainable, that have a bright future but have a temporary period of disruption, and that’s where our interventions should be focused.

The government has also said that millions of volunteers could be given four weeks off work to help take the strain off the NHS in the event the outbreak becomes a pandemic.

Mr Sunak’s interview was his first television sit-down since he became chancellor in the PM’s reshuffle last month, having previously been chief secretary to the Treasury.

The 39-year-old’s surprise promotion came after predecessor Sajid Javid walked out of Number 11.

Mr Javid’s shock resignation came after Mr Johnson demanded he sack his advisers.

The former chancellor said this was something that no self-respecting minister could have accepted.

Asked about his predecessor’s remarks, Mr Sunak said: He was in a different spot, he had an existing set of advisers.

I come to it fresh, so for me to be able to build my own team, which is what I’m doing, but have that team work closely with the prime minister’s team, is absolutely a good thing.

He described Mr Javid as a good friend and mentor and said his old boss had been in touch in recent weeks to give him advice.

Mr Sunak refused to say whether he would stick to the fiscal rules contained in the recent Conservative manifesto, but said he believes strongly in the importance of sound and responsible management of public finances.

Similarly, he declined to comment on speculation he could raise fuel duty, which has been frozen since 2010.

I’m not going to be able to go through every measure with you before the budget, Mr Sunak said.

In a wide-ranging interview, the chancellor also:

Defended cabinet colleague Priti Patel, amid numerous bullying allegations against the home secretary. Mr Sunak said she is doing a fantastic job and I enjoy working with her;

Reiterated Downing Street’s insistence that coronavirus would not delay the end of the Brexit transition period in December;

Announced the government will double its spending on flood defences to just over £5bn;

Said the government will set up an economic campus in the North, where about a fifth of our headcount over time will move.

