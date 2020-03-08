Cowes RNLI went to the rescue of a lone yachtsman who appeared to be in difficulty.

An initial report that a lone yachtsman aboard a 24–foot boat had engine trouble, was unable to lower his sails or drop anchor, led to the lifeboat dashing across the Solent yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Despite the yacht having a faulty VHF radio, it was eventually located in Beaulieu River.

The lifeboat crew discovered that the yachtsman had managed by then to lower his sails and to make slow progress with a small engine that kept cutting out.

The yacht, which had been on passage from Gosport to Christchurch, was duly given an alongside tow by the lifeboat to Bucklers Hard.

Cowes lifeboat launched just after 4.30pm.



