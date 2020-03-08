“We are proud of our diverse workforce – and we actively encourage women to build successful careers within the transport industry”

“In the past, our industry has been largely dominated by men, but that is fast changing, as we look to recruit the very best talent – and gender just doesn’t come into that decision process.

“THOSE WISHING TO JOIN OUR TEAM CAN CHOOSE FROM A WIDE RANGE OF ROLES – FROM DRIVER TO MARKETING OR ENGINEERING – AND EACH OFFERS ITS OWN MIX OF CHALLENGES AND REWARDS.”

“WE’RE DELIGHTED TO BE CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY KNOWING WE ARE AMONG THE BEST AT ATTRACTING THE VERY BEST TO WORK WITH US – REGARDLESS OF GENDER,” ADDED RICHARD. “BUT THERE IS STILL MUCH TO DO, AND WILL BE CONTINUING OUR EFFORTS TO MAKE A ROLE IN THE BUS INDUSTRY A TEMPTING EMPLOYMENT PROSPECT FOR ALL.”