The Isle of Wight’s Pickle Wars has raised thousands of pounds for charity Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

The 19th event, held in Gurnard, has seen more than £8,000 raised.

The total is the second highest ever in the history of the event. It means that the Pickle Wars has raised £87,067 since it began.

Organiser Terry Ashdown said:

“I’m just amazed at the enthusiasm and generosity, both of those who enter the competition and the businesses who provide us with auction lots. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported us so wholeheartedly, in particular John and Paula Dedman (landlord), Kev Parkin (manager), and all the team at the Woodvale, without whom the event simply would not happen. “I feel really proud to be part of such a warm spirited community and can confirm that plans are already in place to make the 20th Pickle Wars next year even better!”

Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation commented:

“CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases and we rely on voluntary donations so we are incredibly grateful to Terry and the local community in Cowes for their hard work in putting this event on. “The Pickle Wars is a wonderful example of community fundraising at its best and the money raised makes a real difference to children with liver disease throughout the UK.”

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org.



