Two people have been taken to hospital after three cars were involved in a crash near Yarmouth today (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to the incident on the main road between Yarmouth and Newport, shortley after 4.30pm.

Three fire engines, ambulance teams and the police all attended the scene.

Two adults – a male and female – were taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

