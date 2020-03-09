A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in south London.

Police were called at about 8.30pm on Sunday following the stabbing in Whitehorse Lane, Croydon.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes later.

There have been no arrests so far and officers are working to establish what happened.

Police are now trying to contact the boy’s next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6512/8Mar.

(c) Sky News 2020: Boy, 17, stabbed to death on bus in south London




