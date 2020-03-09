Public Health England has released the latest cases of Coronavirus across England – the Isle of Wight still has one confirmed case.

It comes as a fifth person has died from Covid-19 in the UK.

People with even minor cold and flu symptoms could soon be asked to stay home for a week afterwards, according to England’s chief medical officer.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the first case diagnosed on the Island was reported on Saturday, the individual is being treated at St Mary’s Hospital.

As previously reported, earlier today (Monday) a ward in Southampton Hospital was closed as a precaution after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Find the latest advice for Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight here.

The latest Covid-19 official figures can be found via the Government website.



