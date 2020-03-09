A London transport worker has tested positive for the coronavirus, as Wales also confirmed two new cases.

Transport for London (TfL) said it was carrying out a deep clean of the building used by the staff member and taking all necessary precautions, but did not give details of their job.

It said it was working closely with Public Health England and that the safety of our staff and customers is our top priority.

It comes as Wales confirmed two new infections on Monday morning and Boris Johnson held an emergency COBRA meeting over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Public Health Wales said the two cases were not linked to one another and they both travelled separately back to Wales from different parts of Italy.

The process of identifying and tracing their contacts is under way but their location was not revealed.

A Downing Street spokesperson said after the COBRA meeting that the UK was still in the contain phase of dealing with the outbreak and was not yet moving to the delay stage.

Such a step would require agreement from England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

On Sunday, a man in his 60s died at North Manchester General Hospital, making him the third person to die in the UK after contracting the virus.

He had underlying health conditions and had recently returned from Italy.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK now sits at 280, a rise of 74 since Saturday.

Most recent coronavirus developments in the UK:

More than £130bn wiped from FTSE 100 share index on Monday

on Monday Cancelling sports events and closing places like museums would be premature – culture secretary

Supermarkets place restrictions on items including pasta, anti-bacterial wipes and hand soap

on items including pasta, anti-bacterial wipes and hand soap Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to northern Italy

People returning from affected areas in Italy told to self-isolate regardless of whether they have symptoms

Grand Princess cruise ship with more than 140 Britons on board due to dock in Oakland, California

with more than 140 Britons on board due to dock in Oakland, California University Hospital Southampton closes surgical high dependency unit to new admissions after staff member tests positive

All three people to die in the UK after contracting coronavirus had underlying health conditions.

The first, a woman in 70s, lost her life in hospital in Reading, Berkshire, while the second, an 83-year-old man, died while being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

In a statement on Saturday night, the family of the second victim paid tribute to a truly loving and wonderful husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad.

They also confirmed they could not yet begin making funeral arrangements for their relative as they had also been placed into isolation as a precaution.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are in England.

London has at least 51 cases, the South East 41 and the South West 35. The region with the smallest number is the North East and Yorkshire with at least 18.

British tourists were warned to avoid all but essential travel to a swathe of northern Italy where around 16 million people have been placed under lockdown.

The Foreign Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential travel to virus-stricken areas of northern Italy, but said British nationals are still able to leave Italy without restriction.

The Department for Health and Social Care has said those returning from the quarantine areas should self-isolate for 14 days at home – even if they have no symptoms.

Budget airline easyJet said it was cancelling some flights to Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports, with further flight reductions expected.

Meanwhile, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will host a meeting with governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how to handle the outbreak’s potential impact on the sporting calendar.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said expert teams have been brought together to tackle the potential spread of misinformation and digital interference around coronavirus.

And the FCO has said it is working intensively with US authorities on arranging a flight for British nationals on the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship due to arrive in Oakland, California, on Monday.

