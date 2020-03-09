The FTSE 100 is forecast to open 6% down on Monday after oil costs fell by a third overnight in a renewed coronavirus-linked sell-off.

The price of Brent crude fell below $30 a barrel at one stage as Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia – boosting production.

It followed their failure last week to secure oil output curbs in a bid to stabilise prices, a consequence of weaker demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak that is expected to cripple global economic growth.

Financial spreadbetters saw the FTSE 100 falling more than 400 points – over 6% – at the open in London to 6,000 points with energy stocks likely to feel the worst of the pain.

The latest stock market rout began in Asia where the Nikkei in Tokyo was trading more than 5% lower while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down by almost 4%.

US futures suggested the Dow Jones Industrial Average would lose almost 5% of its value – falling more than 1,200 points at the open due at 1.30pm UK time.

More follows…

