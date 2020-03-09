University Hospital in Southampton has closed a ward after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Southampton NHS Foundation Trust says the individual is isolated at home.

The surgical high dependency unit is temporarily closed to new admissions.

According to the Trust, ‘a small number patients and staff’, who came into close contact with the person, have been informed.

A spokesperson for the Southampton NHS Trust says:

“A healthcare professional who worked a single nightshift in our surgical high dependency unit on Friday, 6 March has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). They are now isolated at home. “The small number of patients and staff who came into close contact with this individual have been informed and will be appropriately isolated. “The surgical high dependency unit is temporarily closed to new admissions. Any patient affected by the temporary closure will be contacted directly. “The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all other services are operating normally. “Patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless advised not to. Information for the public is available at nhs.uk. After reviewing the advice, if someone meets the criteria they should visit the NHS 111 online service or call 111.”

The news comes two days after the Isle of Wight had its first case of Covid-19 confirmed, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.





