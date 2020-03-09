Police investigating the supply and use of drugs on the Isle of Wight have confiscated suspected illegal drugs and penalised individuals.

According to police, suspected cocaine and cannabis was taken from the driver of a parked car at Culver Down in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Meanwhile, police say a 20-year-old-man will attend a drugs diversionary course – after his car was stopped in Clatterford on Saturday and he was found in possession of cannabis.

On the same day, officers handed a community resolution to a 27-year-old man – to engage with drug services – after he was found in possession of cannabis in Ryde High Street.

