Wight Shipyard Co has reassured Isle of Wight Radio “no employees are being made redundant” and business is booming.

It comes amidst rumours that employees are being let go at Europe’s leading high-speed craft and aluminium shipbuilder.

The firm, based in East Cowes, has addressed the concerns reported to Isle of Wight Radio and says it “has multiple future orders” and the yard is “currently busy”.

A spokesperson for Wight Shipyard Co told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Wight Shipyard Co confirms that no employees are being made redundant and it has multiple future orders. “The yard is currently busy completing four fast ferries for a Maltese tourism operator, due for completion at the end of March and preparing for the next aluminium crew transfer vessel in build immediately after.

“We had to have an increase in sub-contract labour to complete the Maltese contract in the time available to us.” “In addition to skilled labour across the Island, we also had to hire many sub-contractors from further afield to accommodate delivery of this contract, with varying skills required at different times during the build programme.” “We have always maintained a core team of workers who are all Island-based. The intention is that this continues.”





