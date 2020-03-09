Brighstone Newsagents which has been part of the village since the 1920’s will transform into a tea room – whilst still selling confectioneries, tobacco and newspapers.

EXCLUSIVE

From 1920 to 1971 the current landlord Brian Rogers ran the shop – he told Isle of Wight Radio his five daughters all helped run the business at some point whilst growing up there.

Current proprietor, Douglas Gulliver, told Isle of Wight Radio he “will miss it” but due to personal circumstances, he has been forced to move on.

Meanwhile, Douglas said he “nearly cried” when ladies in the community presented him with a goodwill gesture after having a “whip-round” to wish him well.

Douglas told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It’s not just a shop – I fix remote controls and phones – just to help out – I can’t say no. “I’m going to miss it – I’ve known nothing else for twenty years… Finding a job is impossible”.

Douglas told Isle of Wight Radio he has seen many children grow up in the village and elderly members of the community pass away.

Current landlord, Brian Rogers, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It [the newsagents] will carry on selling confectionaries, tobacco, newspapers and a cafeteria and possibly later on – the occasional evening meal but that is in the distance”.

It’s understood the new lease owners plan on turning the newsagents into a tearoom similar to Gurnard Press in Cowes.

The new tenants will take over from April 1.



