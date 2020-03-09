Women across the Isle of Wight have come together to brave the elements in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Around 18 ladies visited Sandown Bay for a sunrise swim yesterday morning at 6am – with some venturing to join 27 others in Gurnard at 9am for a ‘double-dip’ in 6 degrees!

All the money raised goes to Wight Dash and the Isle of Wight Women’s Community Centre in Newport, which supports women going through difficult times.

Sandy Ciccognani, who ‘dips’ in Sandown every Saturday told Isle of Wight Radio,

“I believe it might be about 8.5 degrees – it’s very cold – if you are not used to it it will take your breath away but you get a burning sensation after a few minutes, which odly warms you up. “Being out in the water is ideal – you forget about everything while you’re in there- your endorphins start rushing and you feel great for the rest of the day”.

Portsmouth University is currently researching the mental health benefits of ‘dipping’.

Men and women across the Isle of Wight can come and ‘dip’ in Sandown at 10.30 on Saturdays and in Gurnard at 9am on Sundays.

Find more about ‘dipping’ via Facebook.



