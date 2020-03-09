The Department for Health and Social Care says there are now 319 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, compared to 273 this time yesterday (Sunday).

We can expect a break-down of the recently diagnosed cases later this afternoon (Monday).

As previously reported, the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed on the Isle of Wight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Downing Street says there’s no need yet for the UK to move to the next stage of its plan to combat coronavirus.

Ireland’s Six Nations rugby fixture in France on Saturday has been postponed.

You can keep up to date with all the latest coronavirus news here.



