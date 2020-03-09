Concerns a surfer was missing prompted a major air and sea search of the Solent last night (Sunday).

It was the first time Ady Stothard had taken command of the lifeboat after recently qualifying as a helm. It was also the first ‘shout’ by new crew member Jack Banks.

Concerns were first raised by the finding of a kite near the entrance of Cowes Harbour and then, later, the recovery from the sea of a surf-board.

But after a thorough search by Cowes and Lymington RNLI lifeboats, plus the Hamble independent lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter, it was discovered the surfer was in fact safe and well at home.

Cowes lifeboat, which launched just after 8pm, returned to station about an hour later.



