A cheeky schoolboy who gave Meghan Markle a kiss on the cheek has written to Prince Harry to say he hopes "he didn’t mind".

Aker Okoye, 16, was filmed hugging the Duchess of Sussex on stage and telling fellow pupils she really is beautiful, innit? during the royal’s visit to Robert Clack school on Friday.

In a letter to her husband, Aker said I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife, adding that he was just so overwhelmed and shocked.

It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well, he said in a letter seen by The Sun.

He also wished the couple good luck for the future and said he wished to meet Harry some day.

Aker later told the newspaper: I’ve written the letter to make sure Harry doesn’t have a problem with it and to say sorry really and that I hope he didn’t mind.

Meghan didn’t – she found it funny and I’m sure Harry will as well.

When she asked which brave young man wanted to do a talk, I jumped at the chance.

I leapt up there. I thought it would be proper protocol to give her a cuddle.

It’s all a blur.

The head boy was given the chance to meet Meghan when she visited the Dagenham school to mark International Women’s Day.

He spoke onstage about why men need to be involved in the fight for women’s equality.

Harry and Meghan are set to take part in their last scheduled royal engagement on Monday when they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Their new life as financially independent royals begins on 31 March.

