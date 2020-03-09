Works at the former Frank James hospital have come to a halt according to the Isle of Wight Council.

Works began at the listed building in East Cowes, with plans for parts of the site to be developed and turned into residential accommodation.

The building had previously been in a state of decay after being sold by the NHS in 2002. The Council told Isle of Wight Radio that work ceased in late 2019.

Meetings between the owners of the site and the Isle of Wight Council have taken place in relation to ‘unauthorised works’.

According to the Council, their planning department is preparing a Listed Building Enforcement Notice – which will be served in the event that the list of ‘remedial works’ are not carried out.

The Isle of Wight Council Planning Department commented:

“The owners and receivers have met with the council to try to resolve the outstanding works that relate to Planning Permission (and listed building consent) and also Building Control. “The council are keen for works to progress on this important building but only if the works satisfy Building Regulations and if they are completed in accordance with the planning permission and listed building consent.”

It comes days after the Friends of Frank James celebrated their 8 year anniversary.

Tanja Rebel, a member of the group, has re-released the groups music video ‘Frankie James’ which was filmed on the grounds in 2013.

