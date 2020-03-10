An Isle of Wight Primary School is reassuring parents after it was revealed one of its pupils is in self-isolation over Coronavirus fears.

Arreton Primary says the student is not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 – and has not returned to school as a precaution.

The pupil in question recently visited family on the mainland. According to the school, the same relatives have since been diagnosed with the virus.

Head of school at Arreton, Maria Herbert, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We can confirm that we have one pupil who is currently in self-isolation following a visit to family on the mainland. “The pupil has not returned to school since the visit and to date is not displaying any signs or symptoms of the virus. “Both the family and school are following NHS advice and guidelines.”

A text has already been sent to some parents.

The school says a letter will also be sent to guardians later this evening.

You can find the government’s latest advice here.





