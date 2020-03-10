A second Isle of Wight student is in self-isolation this afternoon (Tuesday), after it was revealed his parent came into contact with the Island’s only confirmed case.

Ryde School has asked an Upper Sixth Form student to stay at home as a ‘double precaution’.

As previously reported, Arreton Primary reassured parents earlier today – after it sent a pupil home to self-isolate as a precaution.

In a letter to parents earlier this week the Head Master of Ryde School, Mark Waldron said:

“By now you will no doubt be aware that the Isle of Wight has had its first case of Coronavirus confirmed over the weekend. This does seem to be a case where someone has returned from abroad, the person has been isolated and there is no

evidence of person to person contagion on the Island at the present time. “I do want to let you know that a parent of one of our pupils in the Upper Sixth last

week came into contact for a short period with that person. Although that parent has

shown no symptoms himself he has now self-isolated and I have asked that the pupil, too, stays away from school until the self-isolation period has ended. This goes beyond the requirements of PHE, with whom we have consulted, but I prefer to err

on the side of caution at the moment”.

