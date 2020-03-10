A flood alert has been issued for the coast of the Isle of Wight for tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Environment Agency is warning that Wednesday’s tide is higher than normal due to Force Six winds.

For one hour either side of high water, very minor impact flooding will affect some sea front roads, esplanades and car parks across the Island.

The Environment Agency says the alert will come into force at 12pm:

“Water will be high up slipways in Cowes, affecting Medina Road and the floating bridge. In East Cowes, sea water forced up through drains may cause very minor impacts to the road at Albany Road. “After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected, although tide levels are a little elevated until Friday 13/03/2020. We continue to monitor the forecast. The tide should be at least 10 cm below the top of front door steps at Medina Road.”

As a precautionary measure, it is recommending flood protection be installed one hour before high tide.



