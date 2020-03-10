Cowes Ladies’ under 16’s team, Cowes Girls, are celebrating after securing a brand new sponsorship deal.

The team was founded in 2018 with the aim of encouraging girls from across the Island to play football.

They travel to the mainland regularly for away fixtures and have been in need of funds to support their costs.

Wightlink has agreed to provide the team with discounted travel through its Community Programme. The scheme supports individuals and youth development on the Island.

Christina Cave, Manager, said:

“We enjoy watching girls and women’s’ football grow on the Island, but we want to go that step further and provide opportunities and support to our players to encourage them to take the right paths in life and with the extra savings, we can put more funding into player development off and on the pitch.”

Martin Gulliver, Wightlink’s Island head of port operations, said:

“Through our Wightlink in the Community programme we are really keen to support activities that encourage young people to take part in healthy activities and be the best they can be. “We love the passion and determination shown by all at Cowes Girls and look forward to celebrating their successes in the future.”

The team currently sit 4th in the League table with a few games still remaining.

Their progress can be followed on social media, under Cowes Ladies FC, as well as Wightlink In the Community.

If you are interested in joining the Team, Cowes train every Tuesday evening 7-8pm, at the 3G Pitch at the Cowes Enterprise College.



