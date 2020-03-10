The team behind Hullabaloo 2020 are welcoming renowned Belgian artists to Sandown Bay as an exciting addition to this year’s event.

Belgian artists Captain Boomer will bring a giant sea ‘beast’ to create a highlight for this year’s focus on the coastal environment and the Isle of Wight Biosphere.

Across the festival weekend in May, artists, musicians, scientists, national museums and local organisations will gather in The Bay for the free family orientated event.

Ian Boyd from Arc Consulting and The Common Space – the team behind Hullabaloo – said:

“ Hullabaloo is taking another big step up in the event experience it offers the Island. This is brilliant news for all of our thousands of visitors, but also for Sandown. The investment in arts, environment, culture and community brought in by Hullabaloo, alongside of the wider work of Arc, Artecology and The Common Space now stands at over half a million. This is no accident. Sandown, and The Bay area, are very special places where we can together build expectations for a better future while still sustaining the value of the past. We all believe in Sandown, but so do major national and international organisations, and Hullabaloo is the proof!”

Hullabaloo takes place over the weekend of May 16-17. You can find more details on the events website.





